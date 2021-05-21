Keystone Softball Wins On Senior Night, ACV Bats Alive in Win: May 20 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 20 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

A-C Valley 13, Keystone 6

A-C Valley used a 10-run first inning to cruise to a 13-6 win over Keystone. The Falcons tallied eight hits, three walks, and a dropped third strike in the inning, bringing 15 hitters to the plate in the huge inning. The Falcons would score three runs in the second to up their lead to 13-1, and they would comfortably keep their lead throughout the contest.

Ryan Cooper, Broc Weigle, and Gary Amsler each had three hits for A-C Valley, combining to drive in six runs. A-C Valley totaled 14 hits in the contest. Weigle pitched the first five innings for A-C Valley, striking out 10 in five innings of work, allowing five runs (one earned). Cooper pitched a hitless final two innings, giving up an unearned run.

Hickory 5, Cranberry 1

Hickory took advantage of Cranberry’s mistakes and free-passes to eke out a 5-1 win. Four of Hickory’s five runs reached on a walk on an error, making the difference in-game where Hickory only had four hits. Cranberry had six hits but struggled to drive in runs.

Austin Shoup pitched 4 1/3 innings for Cranberry, allowing three hits and four runs, striking out six but walking five. Austin Fento pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit, walking four. Chase Wenner had a pair of hits for Cranberry in the loss.

Softball Recaps

Keystone 18, A-C Valley 8 (6 Innings)

Natalie Bowser smashed her 10th and 11th home runs of the season, while Maddie Dunlap tallied the first of her career during an 18-8 senior night win for Keystone.

A-C Valley took a quick 4-0 lead after one half-inning, but Keystone stormed back with five in the bottom of the first. Bowser went yard in the inning, and Dunlap also scored in the frame. Keystone kept their foot on the gas, scoring four in the second and three in the third to take a 12-6 lead after three, with Dunlap hitting a third-inning blast. After Bowser hit a solo shot in the fifth, a five-run sixth put Keystone into the mercy rule.

Bowser went 5-for-5 on the day with two home runs, two doubles, five runs scored, and five RBI. Dunlap tallied four hits with four RBI and four runs scored. Mackenzie Parks had three hits for A-C Valley in the loss.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.