Long-Time Emlenton Business Owner Passes Away

Mary Eleanor “Ellie” Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a long time Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.

Mary Eleanor was born on March 17, 1926, in Sedwick’s Mills, Allegheny Twp., Butler Co. She was the daughter of the late Winfield and Zella McGinnis Sedwick.

Ellie graduated from Eau Claire High School. She was of protestant faith. She was very active in the local scouting organizations for many years. Mrs. Bechtel was married at Sedwick’s Mill on August 16, 1946, to George Bechtel. Mr. Bechtel preceded her in death on June 7, 2004. Mrs. Bechtel and her husband, George, were the well-known owner/operators of Bechtel’s Garden Center on Route 38 near Emlenton for more than 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, playing cards, family visits, and swimming and picnicking at Bechtel’s Dam.

Mary is survived by her two sons Ronald D. Bechtel and his wife, Mary Lou, of Keithville, LA and Donald E. Bechtel and his wife, Ruth, of Emlenton; two daughters, Linda D. Bechtel (Robert Guthrie) and Wendy S. Bechtel, all of Emlenton. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jason Klingler, Leslie Bechtel, Jeremy Klingler and his wife, Susyn, John Bechtel, Jennifer Bechtel, Jessica Bechtel (Coby Washington), and William Bechtel and his wife, Torri; step grandchildren Matthew Mason and his wife, Rhonda and Michelle Alexander and her husband, Dan; a sister-in-law, Arminta Rhoads, as well as a number of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bechtel was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Clayton Sedwick, and her step grandson, Barry Mason, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 3 – 4: 30 p.m. Saturday. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 with the Rev. Karen Parsh, a retired Lutheran pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Emlenton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

