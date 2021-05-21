Impact of Retiring Music Teacher Dominates C-L School Board Meeting

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The recent announcement of the retirement of a Clarion-Limestone School music teacher was a top item of discussion at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting.

The announcement of the retirement of music teacher and choral director Tina Bennett caused concern in the community when information was shared that the administration was not planning to fill Bennett’s position, but rather to share her duties between two other music teachers in the district.

Superintendent Amy Glasl first broached the topic, giving her own perspective on the issue.

According to Glasl, moving the music department from three teachers down to just two is “doable.”

“The fact is that the music department can function with two teachers,” Glasl said.

She noted that the administration met with the two other teachers to discuss how they could work out their schedules and found that they can cover all of the required classes, and the financial savings for the district by not replacing the soon-to-be-open position would be around $100,000.00 annually.

Glasl also stated that while the additional staff is always a net positive for students, there are other things to consider, and the decision about whether or not to fill a position is a difficult one.

The topic was then opened up to the board members, with Gary Sproul being the first to step forward with concerns.

“I think we should be adding more (music) classes,” Sproul said, noting that music is very important to students and can help develop other skills.

The discussion then turned to music and other electives, with Principal Mel Aaron noting that the school has added some new music electives in the past, but hasn’t always had enough students sign up for them to continue.

“We can’t run electives with just one or two kids,” he noted.

Board member Kathy Henry asked about what had occurred in previous years when a music teacher had retired and not been replaced immediately, leaving just two teachers as currently proposed, and why a third had been added again. The question was answered by one of the music teachers who stated she had worked late, 35 minutes per day beyond her contract time, for no extra compensation during that time.

Aaron then added that the current proposed schedule would prevent either of the teachers from needing to go beyond their contracted hours, as had occurred in the past.

Board member Dave Eggleton said he’d like for the board to get more information about past electives offered and what the students would be losing, in terms of electives, before making any decision.

The issue was also the main topic of all of the public comments during the meeting with 25 students, parents, and community members standing to voice their opposition to not filling Mrs. Bennett’s position, including Mrs. Bennett herself.

“I taught for 37 years and gave every ounce of myself and have a great program here (that) I worked hard to build. You can still have a good music department if you lose a teacher because there’s always another one ready to come in and make C-L home, just like I did,” Bennett said.

One of the issues raised by several of the students and community members during the comment period is that while Mrs. Bennett was in charge of choir and vocalists, both of the other music teachers specialize in instrumental music.

Another issue raised was the idea that this change would be something like a “promotion” for the other two teachers, with several of the speakers refuted, noting it meant more work and more stress for them, without more compensation.

One of the students who spoke also presented the board with a petition signed by 194 of the district’s students asking them to fill Mrs. Bennett’s position.

“We beg you to consider your students and what will really help us,” the student noted.

Other students noted that both instrumental and vocal music are important to having a happy and well-rounded student body, allowing a creative and emotional outlet for many students.

Jacob Rankin asked the board to consider what it means that the music department will still “function” with just two teachers.

“Will it thrive as your mission statement calls for?” he asked.

Local resident Kathy Krouse noted that while Clarion-Limestone School District is currently the highest-ranked district in the local area, decisions that cut back on electives could begin to change that.

“If you start cutting things and positions people find beneficial, they will start looking at other districts,” Krouse said.

“I would recommend that unless you want to see the image C-L has built tarnished, you should fill this position.”

While the issue was not an agenda item in terms of a board decision, board president Nathaniel Parker noted that it is a topic of interest for the board, and any questions the board members may have about the decision will be considered.

Parker also brought another issue to the table, asking the board to consider High School Principal Mel Aaron’s wish to return from an administrative position to a teaching position, asking Aaron if that was still his desire.

“I do have a passion for teaching, and I need to get back with students more than I am. My current role is not ideal for my family, either,” Aaron said.

“I understand from doing business that we have to be patient and look at everything, but I want the board to know I’m glad Nathaniel (Parker) brought this to the public forum.”

The discussion then centered around whether or not to advertise to hire for the high school principal position.

Board member Larry Jamison expressed concerns over advertising the position before having a more solid plan about what Aaron would do if another principal was hired, as there is currently no teaching opening in his field.

Board member Kathy Henry also expressed concerns about advertising for a high school principal while already looking to hire an elementary principal.

“My only concern is whether looking for two principals at the same time sends a negative message to the community and the surrounding area,” she noted.

Dave Eggleton made a motion to advertise for the position, but following additional discussion of the pros and cons of beginning a search without a specific plan for Aaron, the motion was voted down in a three to five vote, with the dissenting board members asking for more time to consider a plan for the future.

