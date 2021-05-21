Officials Offer Tips for National Safe Boating Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With the summer boating season just around the corner, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) have joined with the National Safe Boating Council and other boating safety advocates across the country, to recognize May 22 to May 28, 2021, as National Safe Boating Week.

Boaters and anglers are reminded that great memories on the water begin by following a checklist of basic safety guidelines, including wearing a life jacket.

“Boating on any of Pennsylvania’s beautiful rivers, lakes, and streams can be a great escape from your daily routine,” said Laurel Anders, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Boating. “Whether you’re paddling, waterskiing, fishing in your favorite spot, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, you can have fun and stay safe by following a few basic steps before and during every boating adventure.”

“We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy our state park lakes and waterways this year during boating season,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “That is why it is important that we all take the necessary steps to safely enjoy the physical and mental benefits that come with spending time on the water.”

Both new and experienced boaters sharing the water can remain safe by reviewing these basic safety measures:

Always wear a life jacket

Take a boating safety course

Never boat under the influence

Have proper registrations and launch permits

Have a float plan to let someone know where you’re boating and when you plan to return

To learn more about boating in Pennsylvania, including complete rules and regulations, registration and titling information, how to find great places to boat near you, how to file a boating accident report and answers to other frequently asked questions (FAQs), visit the Boating Basics page on the PFBC website or the FishBoatPA mobile app.

To view the PFBC’s video promoting 2021 National Safe Boating Week, click here.

Find more about boating and kayaking in state parks and forests on the DCNR website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.