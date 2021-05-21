Area Man Under Investigation for Manufacturing Meth

SMICKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an investigation is underway after a probation check discovered a suspected meth lab in Smicksburg.

According to police, a 39-year-old Smicksburg man is currently under investigation after officers with the Indiana County Probation Department conducted a check of the man’s residence Wednesday afternoon and found suspected methamphetamine manufacturing taking place.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, Indiana-based State Police responded to 49 Hardship Drive in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County, after receiving information from Indiana County Probation Department officers who called for assistance.

Police say upon arrival, they obtained consent to search and located several items inside the residence that were consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The PSP Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was then summoned to the scene and safely processed, inventoried, and collected the contraband.

According to police, the scene was processed without incident.

The PSP Hazardous Device and Explosives Section was also summoned to the scene after a trooper discovered a homemade firecracker-type explosive device. The device was collected without incident.

Police say the following felony charges are pending the results of laboratory analysis:

– Operating a Methamphetamine Laboratory and Illegal Dumping of Methamphetamine Waste, Felony 2

– Operating a Methamphetamine Laboratory and Illegal Dumping of Methamphetamine Waste, Felony 3

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Liquefied Ammonia Gas; Precursors and Chemicals, Felony

– Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Felony

The name of the suspect was not released.

The Pennsylvania State Police encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify their local law enforcement agency.

Anonymous reports may be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.

