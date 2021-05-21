Say What?!: New Hampshire Dog Liberated From 500-Gallon Septic Tank

BEDFORD, NH – A police officer and an animal control officer came to the rescue when an 85-pound German Shepherd fell into an open septic tank at its owner’s home.

(Photo Courtesy Bedford NH Police Department.)

The officers were able to free the dog using a catch pole and some creativity.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.