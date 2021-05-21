SPONSORED: 9 Worlds Axe Throwing Is Starting a New League on June 1
CLARION, Pa. – 9 Worlds Axe Throwing is starting a new league that will run from June 1 through July 24.
This will be an eight-week-long individual competition. Participants can choose from Tuesday nights or Saturday afternoons. 9 Worlds wants to make this work for the players. Individuals have the flexibility of throwing on either day! The first hour is practice and play. Participants are required to throw in four matches a week. Each match consists of three rounds of five throws each. Participants do not need to be there for four hours each night.
League night is BYOB, beer or wine only, and food is also permitted.
Week 8 is finals week. All top-standing throwers compete in a double elimination for the top spot. The winner receives a small cash prize that is based on the number of league members and the 9 Worlds Golden Axe. This will take place on either Tuesday or Saturday.
For more league information or to sign up online, click this link: https://9worldsaxe.com/league
9 Worlds Axe Throwing is hosting an Open Throw event on Tuesday, May 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stop by to meet some seasoned leaguers, throw a few axes, and find out what the axe throwing league is all about. There will also be a deep discount given to anyone who signs up that night in person. League apparel and regulation axes will be on sale, as well.
No experience is necessary. Axes are available to use or to purchase.
Try something new! SAVE EVEN MORE IF YOU SIGN UP WITH A FRIEND. Go online to sign up or give them a call.
For more information on the open throw event, check out the Event Page on Facebook.
Check out 9 Worlds Axe Throwing’s Instagram Page Here.
Contact them on Facebook or by calling 814-205-3150 for more information!
9 Worlds is located at 1130 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
