State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Inspection Stickers

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident regarding inspection stickers that were stolen from a local inspection station.

Franklin-based State Police say a known 52-year-old Venus man reported two inspection stickers were stolen from his inspection station located on Old State Route 157, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The stolen inspection stickers were for the 2022 calendar year and are valued at $16.00.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.