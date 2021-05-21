 

State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Inspection Stickers

Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident regarding inspection stickers that were stolen from a local inspection station.

Franklin-based State Police say a known 52-year-old Venus man reported two inspection stickers were stolen from his inspection station located on Old State Route 157, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The stolen inspection stickers were for the 2022 calendar year and are valued at $16.00.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


