Forever Young: Dylan Donates Kidney to Save Two Lives

CROWN, Pa. (EYT) – Robyn Young, of Crown, is one proud mother. On Tuesday morning, 25-year-old son Dylan Young (pictured above) donated his kidney to a two-year-old girl to help save her life.

The road to the surgery is even more amazing because Dylan first volunteered to offer his kidney to an uncle, but that path presented some challenges leading to some detours.

“The process started last December when testing revealed he was a perfect match for his uncle,” said Robyn. “That alone was strange because he was not a blood relative, and the uncle was my sister’s husband.

“At the end of February, Dylan and his uncle went back to UPMC Montefiore for a couple of days and met with the transplant team, and everything was great. My brother-in-law had to have a COVID vaccine (at the) end of February, and the surgery was scheduled for April 9.”

A few days before the surgery, the hospital needed to test blood again, and that’s when the whole process paused. Doctors, according to Robyn, think that the COVID vaccine woke up a dormant antigen that was in her brother-in-law’s blood, and that made them no longer a match.

However, all was not lost.

Doctors approached Dylan and his uncle and explained a living donor program, essentially a swap program where Dylan agreed to donate his kidney to another person when needed, and his uncle would receive a transplant from someone else.

“For patients in need of a liver or a kidney transplant, a living donor transplant is an option,” according to the UPMC Montefiore website.

“Patients on the liver or kidney transplant waiting list can receive a transplant sooner by identifying a living donor. Potential living donors can be family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors, or anyone else who wishes to help someone in need.”

“Oh my gosh,” said Robyn. “I’m so proud of him, and he stepped up to the plate with no hesitation. He said he wanted to do it for his uncle because they have young kids and didn’t want them to grow up without their dad. He never even really hesitated.”

Dylan was also able to save his uncle and a two-year-old girl with one donation because of the donor sharing program.

“The little two-year-old little girl made the whole thing even sweeter. My brother-in-law had his surgery on Friday, and he got his kidney from a woman whose husband needed a kidney. She offered to donate her kidney. The wife’s husband had his surgery on Thursday, and Dylan and the baby had their surgery on Tuesday.”

Robyn said that they were discharging Dylan on Wednesday, and he was going home with her, and she would take care of him.

“Dylan was in good shape after the surgery, but it was a little more painful than expected.”

Dylan is a truck driver for McKissick Trucking Inc., of Venus, a family-owned and operated company. They really don’t want him to go to work for a while because of what he does for a living, so he is probably facing six weeks for recovery.

Robin is indeed proud of her son and wants to acknowledge the incredible program for organ donations offered at UPMC Montefiore and other hospitals.

“We didn’t know about the program until the compatibility between Dylan and my brother-in-law changed. I think if more people knew that if someone wants to be a match for somebody in their family, and they are not necessarily a match, this program allows more possibilities.

“If they agree to be a match, then their loved one doesn’t have to be on a waiting list that could sometimes be years. I think it’s important, and more people should know about it.”

Dylan and the two-year girl’s family will be spreading the word of the program and its life-saving potential.

Living donors must be at least 18 years old and be physically and mentally healthy, with no history of illnesses involving any major organs, as this could complicate surgery. Potential donors will undergo an extensive evaluation to ensure that he or she is the best medical match for the person receiving the transplant.

For more information on living donors, contact UPMC at 412-647-8762 or 1-800-533-8762.

