Vehicle Slams into Building in New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle struck a building in New Bethlehem Borough early Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:18 a.m. on Monday, May 17, on Wood Street at its intersection with Penn Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2015 Jeep Compass operated by 23-year-old Nickolas D. Neiswonger, of New Bethlehem, stopped at the red flashing light on Penn Street. The Jeep then entered the intersection with Wood Street and was struck by a 2010 Dodge RAM 2500, operated by 35-year-old Stanley J. Cervenec, of Kossuth, that had been traveling south on Wood Street.

Following the initial impact, Neiswonger’s vehicle spun 180 degrees counterclockwise and struck a building with its front driver’s side before coming to a final rest.

Cervenec’s vehicle continued southeast off the roadway and came to rest.

Both drivers were using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

Both drivers were cited for traffic control violations.

