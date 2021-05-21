 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Building in New Bethlehem

Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeNEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle struck a building in New Bethlehem Borough early Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:18 a.m. on Monday, May 17, on Wood Street at its intersection with Penn Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2015 Jeep Compass operated by 23-year-old Nickolas D. Neiswonger, of New Bethlehem, stopped at the red flashing light on Penn Street. The Jeep then entered the intersection with Wood Street and was struck by a 2010 Dodge RAM 2500, operated by 35-year-old Stanley J. Cervenec, of Kossuth, that had been traveling south on Wood Street.

Following the initial impact, Neiswonger’s vehicle spun 180 degrees counterclockwise and struck a building with its front driver’s side before coming to a final rest.

Cervenec’s vehicle continued southeast off the roadway and came to rest.

Both drivers were using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

Both drivers were cited for traffic control violations.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.