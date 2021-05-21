YMCA Camp Coffman to Host Family Day on Sunday, May 23 – ‘Rain or Shine’

CRANBERRY, Pa. – A Family Day Open House at YMCA Camp Coffman will be held on Sunday, May 23 – rain or shine!

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Family Day includes activities the entire family can enjoy together and highlights activities that typically take place at the Y’s Summer Day Camp program for ages six to 12.

Admission is by donation at the gate, per car. Parking will be available inside the gate.

The Camp Coffman Open House will feature activities that children get to experience at YMCA Summer Day Camp such as horseback riding, arts and crafts, paintball, archery, fishing, boating, games, zip line for ages eight to 12 and other activities which are free.

This year, a new Arts & Crafts Center will host a craft activity. The Y’s new Farm Camp will have baby animals on hand for children to visit, a small highlight of the new YMCA Farm Camp.

Tickets for the climbing tower and zip-line will be available at the gate for kids ages eight to 12 only. Snacks and drinks will be available from two food trucks, Anytime Lunchtime and The Meadows Frozen Custard.

Families can also visit the swinging bridge, hand tram, walking trails, and more camp attractions.

YMCA Camp Coffman is located at 4072 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry, Pa.

YMCA Summer Day Camp Registration Is Open

YMCA Summer Day Camp is a unique experience in outdoor adventure, horseback riding, hiking, crafts and games, fishing, boating, field trips, and nature experiences for children age six to 12.

Summer Day Camp is held at Camp Coffman, 4072 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry, Pa. Field trips are held every Friday and include trips to The Gateway Clipper, Altitude Trampoline Park, The Movies, Olympic Fun Center, Farmer’s Inn, Keystone Safari, Titusville Skating Rink, and more.

Children are grouped by age and will make friends and create lifelong memories under the direction of awesome camp counselors who care about them and believe in their potential.

The Summer Day Camp program begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Extended care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA. Transportation is provided from the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA.

Summer Day Camp fees are comparable to child care costs. YMCA Members pay just $126.00 for a five-day week or $100.00 for a three-day week. Non-member fees are $153.00 for a five-day week and $125.00 for a three-day week. Financial aid is available based on income. Extended care from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and transportation is included in the weekly fee.

Fun Summer Day Camp theme weeks include topics that will explore science, Disney, sports, the outdoors, slime, water, rockstars, and pirates.

For more information, visit www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp.

For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram.

About the YMCA

YMCA Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.)

