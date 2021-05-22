Brookville Sweeps AA District Track Meet, D9 AA Track and Field Results

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Brookville Raiders had a D9 Championship to remember on their home turf, winning both the boys’ and girls’ Track and Field Team Titles.

Brookville won the girls’ meet with 81 team points, topping second-place Punxsutawney with 61.33 points. Johnsonburg finished third with 59 points.

The Raiders scored 111.5 team points in the boys’ contest, outscoring second-place Coudersport by 31.5 points. Coudersport’s 80 points put them in second place, while Punxsutawney took third.

In the girls meet, Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page won the discus and finished second in the shot put, achieving the state qualifying standard in each event. Morgan Monnoyer won the 100 and 200m dash events for Brookville, while Johnsonburg’s Chloe Trumbull won both hurdles events. Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl was also a double winner, winning the 800 and 1600m events.

In the boys meet, Brookville’s Jack Krug edged teammate Jace Miner in the 100m dash, with both sprinters meeting the state qualifying standard. Keystone’s Koby Buzard won the 800 and 1600m events, while Punxsy’s Tyler Elliott won both hurdles events. The boys were impressive in the throwing and jumping events, setting 13 state qualifying standards. Each event had a different winner, with Union’s Hayden Smith notably taking the high jump title as a ninth-grader. Coudersport’s Kyle Ayers won the shot put event with a massive 57-2.25 throw in one of the day’s top performances.

Girls 100m Dash

1 Morgan Monnoyer, 11, Brookville, 12.93

2 Laiyla Russell, 10, Cranberry, 13.08

3 Annasophia Stauffer, 10, Johnsonburg, 13.14

Girls 200m Dash

1 Morgan Monnoyer, 11, Brookville, 26.86

2 Annasophia Stauffer, 10, Johnsonburg, 27.38

3 Ashley Fox, 11, Karns City, 27.66

Girls 400m Dash

1 Evelyn Lerch, 11, North Clarion, 1:01.29

2 Emily Martz, 11, Brookville, 1:03.21

3 Danielle Griebel, 9, Punxsutawney, 1:04.37

Girls 800m Run

1 Cheyenne Mehl, 10, Oswayo Valley, 2:26.21

2 Olivia Roberts, 12, Punxsutawney, 2:28.68

3 Sophia Bille, 9, ECC, 2:30.84

Girls 1600m Run

1 Cheyenne Mehl, 10, Oswayo Valley, 5:22.75

2 Olivia Roberts, 12, Punxsutawney, 5:24.55

3 Sophia Bille, 9, ECC, 5:28.02

Girls 3200m Run

1 Kalynne Ziegler, 12, Cranberry, 11:55.33

2 Grace Neubert, 9, ECC, 12:05.23

3 Courtney Martin, 11, Northern Potter, 12:20.04

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Chloe Trumbull, 12, Johnsonburg, 16.60

2 Rylee Stancliffe, 12, Brookville, 17.53

3 Morgan Lorenzo, 12, Cameron County, 17.69

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Chloe Trumbull, 12, Johnsonburg, 48.33

2 Rylee Stancliffe, 12, Brookville, 49.08

3 Morgan Lorenzo, 12, Cameron County, 49.89

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

1 Brookville Area 51.46

1) Rylee Stancliffe 12 2) Julie Monnoyer 9

3) Emily Martz 11 4) Morgan Monnoyer 11

2 Cranberry 52.81

1) Eliana Wry 10 2) Merissa McCoy 12

3) Gabrielle Roberts 12 4) Laiyla Russell 10

3 Johnsonburg Area 53.23

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1 Brookville Area 4:17.08

1) Rylee Stancliffe 12 2) Sadie Shofestall 11

3) Morgan Monnoyer 11 4) Emily Martz 11

2 Johnsonburg Area 4:17.48

3 DuBois Central Catholic High S 4:21.00

1) Sophia Rooney 10 2) Madelyn Schmader 10

3) Chloe Benden 10 4) Faith Jacob 10

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

1 Punxsutawney Area 10:14.92

1) Olivia Bish 10 2) Jordann Hicks 10

3) Elizabeth Gianvito 11 4) Olivia Roberts 12

2 Elk County Catholic 10:21.68

1) Sami Straub 9 2) Sophia Bille 9

3) Gina Carnovale 12 4) Grace Neubert 9

3 North Clarion 10:57.72

1) Bella Scott 11 2) Rachel Bauer 12

3) Jordyn Hendrickson 11 4) Trinity Thompson 12

Girls High Jump

1 Emily Foster, 9, Sheffield, J5-02.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Hailey Campbell, 12, Moniteau, J5-00.00

3 Brooke Kessler, 11, Clarion Limestone, J5-00.00

Girls Pole Vault

1 Claire Henry, 9 Redbank Valley, J9-00.00

2 Alliyah Penick, 11, Port Allegany, J8-06.00

3 Laynee Sorbin, 11, Brookville, J8-06.00

Girls Long Jump

1 Brooke Kessler, 11, Clarion Limestone, 16-04.75

2 Baylee Blauser, 11, A-C Valley, 15-07.75

3 Sarah Chambers, 12, Coudersport, 15-00.75

Girls Triple Jump

1 Rylee Long, 10, Moniteau, 34-00.75

2 Laynee Sorbin, 11, Brookville, 33-09.25

3 Serrena Conklin, 11, Kane Area, 32-08.25

Girls Shot Put

1 Mackenzie Martin, 12, Punxsutawney, 40-01.25 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Rosalyn Page, 12, Coudersport, 36-09.50 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Rebekah Miller, 10, Punxsutawney, 35-04.50

Girls Discus Throw

1 Rosalyn Page, 12, Coudersport, 116-10.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Emily Leichtenberger, 12, Sheffield, 105-06.00

3 Taylor English, 11, Otto-Eldred, 100-11.00

Girls Javelin Throw

1 Tori Newton, 9, ECC, 122-04.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Ashley Fox, 11, Karns City, 117-10.00

3 Emily Leichtenberger, 12, Sheffield, 116-05.00

BOYS MEET

Boys 100m Dash

1 Jack Krug, 12, Brookville, 11.01 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Jace Miner, 12, Brookville, 11.22 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Ethan Ross, 11, Coudersport, 11.41

Boys 200m Dash

1 Jack Krug, 12, Brookville, 22.54 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Jace Miner, 12, Brookville, 22.92

3 Gavin Ayers, 10, Coudersport, 23.14

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Kyle MacBeth, 12, Brookville, 51.17

2 Dalton Keglovits, 12, Coudersport, 51.74

3 Jack Bell, 11, Kane Area, 52.16

Boys 800 Meter Run

1 Koby Buzard, 12, Keystone, 2:04.60

2 Aaron Myers, 10, Johnsonburg, 2:05.54

3 Landon Schmader, 11, DCC, 2:05.72

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 Koby Buzard, 12, Keystone, 4:33.32

2 Joe Wolfe, 12, ECC, 4:33.79

3 Matt Woolcock, 11, Cranberry, 4:33.90

Boys 3200m Run

1 Aiden McLaughlin, Punxsutawney, 9:57.52

2 Joe Wolfe, 12, ECC, 9:58.87

3 Matt Woolcock, 11, Cranberry, 10:05.41

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Tyler Elliott, 11, Punxsutawney, 15.31 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Ian Pete, 11, Brookville, 15.90

3 Alex Bell, 12, Moniteau, 15.97

Boys 300m Hurdles

1 Tyler Elliott, 11, Punxsutawney, 40.90

2 Alex Bell, 12, Moniteau, 41.75

3 Ian Pete, 11, Brookville, 41.82

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

1 Brookville Area 43.76 (State Qualifying Standard)

1) Brayden Kunselman 10 2) Jack Krug 12

3) Kyle MacBeth 12 4) Jace Miner 12

2 Coudersport 44.47

1) Josh Ross 12 2) Gavin Ayers 10

3) Owen Ott 12 4) Ethan Ross 11

3 Moniteau 44.81

1) David Stamm 12 2) Alex Bell 12

3) Michael Bell 12 4) Cody Daniels 11

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1 Kane Area 3:30.65

1) Jack Bell 11 2) Josh Buhl 12

3) Josh Greville 11 4) Zuke Smith 12

2 Coudersport 3:33.10

1) Josh Ross 12 2) Owen Ott 12

3) Brandt Kightlinger 12 4) Dalton Keglovits 12

3 Brookville Area 3:34.44

1) Ryan Daisley 12 2) Ian Pete 11

3) Calvin Doolittle 11 4) Kyle MacBeth 12

Boys 4x800m Relay

1 Punxsutawney Area 8:39.05

1) Aiden McLaughlin 12 2) Alex Momyer 10

3) Eric Surkala 11 4) Evan Groce 10

2 Brookville Area 8:45.48

1) Hayden Kramer 12 2) Garner McMaster 11

3) Jack Gill 9 4) Calvin Doolittle 11

3 Elk County Catholic 8:55.52

1) Alex Miller 11 2) Lucas Polaski 9

3) Adam Straub 10 4) Bobby Urmann 9

Boys High Jump

1 Hayden Smith, 9, Union, J6-04.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 RJ Miller, 12, Johnsonburg, J6-03.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Cody Daniels, 11, Moniteau, J6-01.00

Boys Pole Vault

1 Dalton Keglovits, 12, Coudersport, J13-00.00

2 Josh Greville, 11, Kane Area, J13-00.00

3 Grant Miller, 10, Punxsutawney, J12-06.00

Boys Long Jump

1 Tanner Merwin, 12, A-C Valley, 21-11.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Zuke Smith, 12, Kane Area, 21-07.25 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Jt Stahlman, 12, Cranberry, 21-07.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

Boys Triple Jump

1 Cameron Russell, 12, Cranberry, 44-08.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Ryli Burritt, 12, Smethport, 44-01.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Jacob Ebel, 12, Punxsutawney, 43-10.75

Boys Shot Put

1 Cale Ayers, 12, Coudersport, 57-02.25 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Nathan Waltman, 12, Karns City, 49-09.50 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Isaiah Morse, 12, Kane Area, 45-03.50

Boys Discus Throw

1 Cam Wagner, 10, Redbank, 157-01.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 Cale Ayers, 12, Coudersport, 152-01.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Landon Chalmers, 10, A-C Valley, 132-10.00

Boys Javelin Throw

1 Kyle MacBeth, 12, Brookville, 179-06.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

2 David Stamm, 12, Moniteau, 178-04.00 (State Qualifying Standard)

3 Brandon Ishman, 12, Punxsutawney, 169-01.00

Women – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

1) Brookville Area 81

2) Punxsutawney Area 61.33

3) Johnsonburg Area 59

4) Elk County Catholic 50

5) Coudersport 33

Men – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

1) Brookville Area 111.50

2) Coudersport 80

3) Punxsutawney Area 65

4) Kane Area 52.50

5) Moniteau 39

