Carol O. Sanford, 89, beloved daughter of Anthony G. and Laura Stubbe Ohmer, wife of Kern McLennon Sanford, mother of seven, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Carol spent her final years in Franklin, PA, but Corry was her home for over 60 years. She was born in Erie, PA, on February 3, 1932.

On October 10, 1953, she married the love of her life, Kern M. Sanford, and thus began a partnership that would span over 62 years. And oh, what a partnership it was!

Carol demonstrated a lifetime of devotion to her husband, home and family. She was the quintessential homemaker. From sewing unique prize-winning costumes, prom dresses, and even tailored suits, to cookie baking, pie making, cooking, canning, gardening and flower arranging, Carol’s creativity and gift for home design enriched our lives. Growing up in the Sanford home, Christmas morning was a magical experience!

And yet, Carol was always game for an adventure. She loved to travel with a trip to Germany in 1989 a highlight of their journeys. Carol was an avid fan of the Ashland Eagles Basketball team, enjoyed snowmobiling, attending NASCAR races, even local dirt track races, camping, walking in a 5K walk/run at the age of 82, even canoeing to the grocery store in the Adirondacks… If there was an adventure, she wanted to be part of it.

On the occasion of her 88th birthday, Carol was feted at a Tea Party at the Tarbell House in Titusville. Family and friends came from as far as North Carolina to attend. It was the fulfillment of a wish, and truly a shining moment in her later years.

She attended the First Baptist Church of Corry and participated in the Ladies Fellowship there.

Her memory lives on in her seven children who survive her, Scott (Patti) Sanford, Corry, PA, Brian (Lisa) Sanford of Franklin, PA, Sally Sanford Davis of Farmville, NC, Laura Sanford (Stacy) Christensen of Sherburne, NY, Jason (Michelle) Sanford, Erie, PA, Susan Sanford (Mark) Stancombe, Lakewood, NY, and Kristin Sanford, Erie, PA, and her sister, Janet Ohmer Lober, Erie, PA. She was blessed with 16 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

“Once in a while, in an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.”

Family and friends are invited to call at the First Baptist Church, 302 W. Pleasant St., Corry, PA, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service there at 12 noon. Deacon Matt Cox will officiate.

The Service may be viewed live on the Bracken Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 12 p.m.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry, PA.

Memorials may be made to Miracle Mountain Ranch, 101 Rodeo Dr., Spring Creek, PA, 16436. or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/memorial.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407.

