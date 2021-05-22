Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake

This comforting coffee cake features peaches and delectable frosting!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



2 large eggs3 teaspoons vanilla extract3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1-1/4 cups sour cream1 can (21 ounces) peach pie filling1 can (15-1/4 ounces) sliced peaches, drained

TOPPING:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

GLAZE:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Beat just until combined.

-Pour half the batter into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Combine pie filling and peaches; spread over batter. Drop remaining batter by tablespoonfuls over filling.

-For the topping, combine brown sugar, flour, oats, and cinnamon in a bowl. Cut in butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.

-Bake 70-75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. In a small bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar and enough milk to achieve desired consistency; drizzle over coffee cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.