Clarion University Wrestling: Bulsak, Golden Eagle Program Honored for Academics by NWCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle wrestling program and senior Greg Bulsak were honored for their performance in the classroom by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) on Thursday.

The team ranked among the top-30 Division I programs in the country on the NWCA Team Scholar All-America awards list, while Bulsak earned his fourth consecutive NWCA Individual Scholar All-America award.

The Golden Eagles continued their run of strong academic achievement under head coach Keith Ferraro, finishing 16th in the nation among Division I wrestling programs in GPA. Clarion posted a cumulative team GPA of 3.3565, joining eight other fellow Mid-American Conference (MAC) institutions on the national list. The Golden Eagles ranked in the top-10 percent in NCAA APR in each of the last two seasons as well, making them the only MAC program to make the list in either 2019 or 2020.

Individually, Bulsak ranked among the top student-athlete wrestlers in the nation for the fourth straight year. The NWCA Scholar All-America award recognizes student-athletes that excel both on the mat and in the classroom. Traditionally an athlete must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or above while also winning 60 percent of their matches in a given season, or achieve a 3.0 while earning All-American status, to qualify for the award. Bulsak finished his Clarion career with a 3.866 cumulative GPA with a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition & Fitness. On the mat, he finished the year with a 12-3 overall record, qualifying for the NCAA Championships for the fourth time in his career and taking third at the MAC Championships at 197 pounds.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.