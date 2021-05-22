James David Oehler, 54, of Knox passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.

Born October 14, 1966, in Clark County Nevada, Jimmy was the son of Ardith White and the late Robert Oehler.

In 2016, Jimmy went to live with Training Toward Self Reliance. He enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his golf cart, joking around with everyone and traveling to South Carolina to see visit his mother.

Along with his mother, Jimmy is survived by his brother, Dusting Oehler.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Oehler.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox. Funeral Services will be held at 6 pm Tuesday in the funeral home.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence, please visit our web site at https://www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

