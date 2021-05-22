 

Lucinda Man Accused of Punching, Kicking Woman During Domestic Incident Due Back in Court on Tuesday

Saturday, May 22, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Lucinda man who allegedly punched and kicked a woman during a domestic incident is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 40-year-old Jonathan Boyd Baker is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court at 8:30 a.m. on May 25 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in Knox Township in late October 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a domestic incident occurred around 7:00 a.m on October 30, at a residence on Madden Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Jonathan Baker and a known female victim were sleeping in their bedroom when Baker woke up too hot and began yelling at the victim about the heat. He then allegedly began punching the victim in the head with a closed fist.

According to the complaint, the victim curled into a ball with her hands over her head as Baker attacked her and she then fell to the ground. Baker continued to punch the victim and then began kicking her when she was on the ground.

Police observed red marks on the victim’s lower back, and she complained of pain in the rib area of her right side. She told police she planned to seek medical treatment for her injuries, the complaint indicates.

Baker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:00 p.m. on October 30.


