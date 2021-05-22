Murder Mystery Dinner Set for May 28 & 29 at Wolf’s Den Banquet Hall

KNOX, Pa. – Legion of Heroes, LLC and Little It Foods, LLC have teamed up to bring an intriguing and fun-filled evening to the Wolf’s Den Banquet Hall in Knox this Memorial Day weekend.

The show begins at 7:00 p.m. on both Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29.

“The Hunting Lodge Murder” is a two-hour dinner party set in the Roaring 20’s where murder, mystery, and comedy can be found.

Guests will be a part of the action as they are both audience and witnesses to the crime. Guests are invited to examine the evidence, speak to the characters, and help to solve the mystery.

The play is set in the 1920s. Guests are encouraged to come in costume to get into the spirit of the evening. Characters roam the dining hall interacting with guests and each other trying to dodge the detective’s scrutiny.

A seven-course selection of fine foods from the era will be served “hors d’oeuvres” style. Guests will also have access to a cash bar provided by August Falls Winery serving beer, wine, and limited mixed drinks.

The Hunting Lodge Murder is an original production written, directed, and performed by local talent who have formed a new theater company, Creative Theatrical Productions.

Creative Theatrical Productions (CTP) is kicking off its new season with this dinner theater production. This summer and fall will see original productions, murder mystery dinners, and medieval-themed parties.

Ticket prices are $45.00 and include the seven-course meal and two-hour show. Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-867-8000.

There is limited seating. Covid precautions will be taken.

