Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night on Route 208 in Irwin Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, on Route 208, on Clintonville Road, at its intersection with Rumbaugh Lane, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say 59-year-old George A. Felix, of Harrisville, was parked along the westbound shoulder, facing east, in his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, while he was getting his mail.

According to police, 64-year-old Timothy B. Brown, of West Middlesex, was traveling west on Route 208 on a 2004 Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck the Chevrolet at the passenger’s side headlight.

Brown was life-flighted to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, for suspected serious injuries.

He was using a helmet.

Felix was using his seat belt and was not injured.

Brown was charged with a traffic violation.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage, and the pickup sustained functional damage.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and Emlenton Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Lowry’s Auto Body towed the motorcycle from the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.