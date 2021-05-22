Rimersburg Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Pinning Her to Car, Throwing Her to Ground

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Rimersburg man who allegedly grabbed a woman, pinned her against a car, and then threw her to the ground during an argument.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Coltan David Corbett on Monday, May 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Phillipston Road in Brady Township, Clarion County, around 1:01 a.m. on Monday, May 17, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, police spoke to Coltan David Corbett who reportedly stated that he and a known female victim had been in a verbal altercation after consuming alcoholic beverages.

According to the complaint, Corbett told police that he and the victim were “nose to nose,” but the only thing physical that occurred during the altercation was “maybe grabbing of her shirt.” He reported that the victim then gathered her things and left the residence.

After speaking to Corbett, police then went to a residence in Monroe Township, Clarion County, to speak to the victim.

The victim told police she and Corbett were arguing after he “snapped out of nowhere and began yelling at her.” She reported that she then began gathering her things and then walked to her vehicle.

According to the complaint, the victim said that Corbett followed her to the car and began making accusations against her, then pinned her against the car, grabbed her, and threw her to the ground.

The victim showed police cuts to her right hand, right elbow, and redness and cuts to the left side of her neck, as well as a cut under her left eye, the complaint indicates.

Police then returned to the Brady Township residence to take Corbett into custody. However, Corbett had left the residence and a canvass of the area yielded negative results, according to the complaint.

Based on the physical evidence and statement by the victim, a warrant of arrest was then issued for Corbett.

According to court documents, he was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:30 p.m. on May 18, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on May 19, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on May 25, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.