 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Oregon Construction Site Excavated 2,000-Pound Rare Rock

Saturday, May 22, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

Screenshot 2021-05-21 212920NEW LAKERIDGE, Or. – An Oregon construction worker discovered a 2,000-pound rare rock believed to have arrived in the state on a glacier 15,000 years ago.

(Photo courtesy KATU TV)

The Tualatin Heritage Center, which took the rock for display as part of its Ice Age flood exhibit, said the rock likely formed in Montana or Canada and came to Oregon as part of a glacier during the Missoula Flood about 15,000 years ago.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.