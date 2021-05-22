Thomas R. Pfendler, 64 of Dublin, Ohio formerly of Worthington, Ohio died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Emergency Room in Seneca, PA.

Tom was born in Oil, City, PA, to Joan (Dinger) and Robert E. Pfendler who reside in Canonsburg, PA.

Tom was married to Kathleen (George) Pfendler for 42 years.

Besides his wife and parents, Tom is survived by his two children, Sean Pfendler of Phoenix, AZ and Laura Pfendler Maynard (Trey) of Worthington, Ohio. Two grandsons whom he adored, Colton and Kent Maynard. Tom has four siblings Diane (John) Masilunas of Pittsburgh, PA, James (Sally Sunseri) Pfendler of Erie, PA, Richard (Renee) Pfendler of Raleigh, NC and Robert D. (Lisa Conomy) Pfendler of Dublin, Ohio.

Tom was a graduate of Venango Christian High School and Penn State University receiving a BS in Electrical Engineering. Tom was employed with Vertiv Corp. formerly the Liebert Corp since 1983 currently working as a Senior Regional Sales Manager. Tom loved his work and through his work had many wonderful friendships throughout the country. Tom was an Eagle Scout and later enjoyed participating in scouting activities with his son Sean including a trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Tom loved being in the outdoors and especially fishing and spending time with Kathy and their family at their cabin on the Allegheny River. Tom attended the Worthington United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 25th with Pastor John Girard officiating at the Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home 515 High Street Worthington, Ohio 43085. Burial to follow at Flint Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday May 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM also at the funeral home.

Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

