Wind & Solar Energy Systems Ordinances for Clarion County Will Likely Pass on Tuesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners are expected to pass two ordinances regarding non-residential wind and solar energy systems in Clarion County at their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 25.

Although a Thursday night meeting was held to accept comments from the public regarding the proposed ordinances, no members of the public attended the meeting except for three associates of Clarion County’s land use offices.

The ordinances are something new for Clarion County; however, many other Pennsylvania counties have already adopted similar ordinances to offer rules and guidelines for the development of property for solar and wind farms. Companies reportedly are already eyeing large areas and farmlands in Clarion County.

According to Commissioner Ted Tharan, the companies would be more likely to purchase the land over leasing it.

“The projects require a large financial investment by the owner, but it costs millions of dollars to repair them,” Tharan said. “Companies can walk away from them without any legal requirements in place.

“So, they walk away from it, and the county and the taxpayer must pay the bill to clean that up. The only way to protect the taxpayer and the county is to have rules in place. Damage to the land can be devastating for anything in the future. That’s why you do it in the ordinance because they have to bond their area to pay for the cleanup.”

Tharan explained that the companies building the solar and wind farms are getting “huge” federal dollars to do this.

“It’s coming — whether we want it or not. We’re not trying to stop anybody from doing it; we’re just trying to protect the citizens in the county. To get a permit for one of these things, they have to go through the planning commission and there is bonding in this ordinance.”

The commissioners are advising property owners who may be approached about leasing the land to consult an attorney to write a release that protects them.

“Instead of leasing, they’re going to buy that farm, and they’ll spend more than the Amish will on that farm. Then, there are no regulations other than that because they don’t seek out an attorney to protect the land subdivision,” Tharan added.

Keith Decker, chairman of the Clarion County Planning Commission, questioned how the ordinances would be enforced.

Discussion between the commissioners and Decker concluded that the planning commission staff would be responsible for enforcement of the SALDO ordinance (subdivision and land development ordinances).

“Any ordinance is fluid, and you find things that need changed or added over time,” Tharan said.

One of the questions that remains is the taxability of solar and wind farms. For instance, solar panels are not taxable and classified as personal property. Questions on future taxing options are being discussed at the state level, including the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

