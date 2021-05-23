A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

