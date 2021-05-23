All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ethan McCormack
Ethan McCormack served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Ethan R. McCormack
Born: May 15, 1980
Died: April 19, 2021
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Ethan proudly served his country in both Iraq and Korea.
Following a celebration of life for Ethan at the VFW Post 7132 in Rimersburg, military honors were accorded by Ceremonial Squads with the VFW and the American Legion Post 454.
