Bowser Powers Keystone Softball Past Moniteau: May 21-22 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 21-22 scores and recaps.

Baseball Results

Curwensville 5, C-L 4

A walk-off hit-by-pitch by Thad Butler gave Curwensville a narrow 5-4 win over C-L on Friday. Curwensville trailed 4-3 heading into the last frame, which Shane Sunderlin started with a one-out double. A Jayson Rowles single drove in Sunderlin to tie the game. After a walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs, Butler took another hit-by-pitch to win the game for the Golden Tide.

Curwensville only had five hits, with Sunderlin going 2-for-4 to lead his team. The Golden Tide used walks and hit-by-pitches to fuel their offense, working 12 total free passes. Jake McCracken received the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two runs in three innings of work. N Aaron led C-L in the loss, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Softball Recaps

Keystone 6, Moniteau 5

The Panthers scored four sixth-inning runs to take charge in a narrow 6-5 win over Moniteau on Friday. Behind 4-2 heading into the inning, Keystone loaded the bases with a walk, double, and another walk, bringing Natalie Bowser to the plate with two outs. Bowser smashed a grand slam, her 12th home run of the year, to put Keystone ahead 6-2. Moniteau scored one run in the sixth, but went down in order in the seventh, providing Keystone with a narrow victory.

Bowser had yet another huge day, going 4-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI. Alexandria Johnston added a pair of hits for the Panthers. Leah Exley went the distance for Keystone in the win, striking out two and allowing five runs over seven innings of work. Emma Covert went 2-for-3 with a fourth-inning home run for Moniteau.

