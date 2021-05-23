Charles H. Andrews, 76, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday evening, May 21, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on January 26, 1945, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Nolf) Andrews.

Charles retired from the Hanley Brick (Glen Gery) plant in Summerville.

He was married on August 14, 1971, to Maxine A. (Ditty) Andrews and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Connie Zellefrow of New Bethlehem and Cindy Walters of Kittanning, four grandchildren, Olivia Fancher, Amidi Gamble, Austin Walters, and Christian Wiant, a great grandson, Odin Sheleberger, a brother, Chester Andrews of Sligo, a sister, Linda Vogle of Sligo, and four nieces.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

