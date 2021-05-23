 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salted Cashew & Caramel Chews

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You don’t need a plate with these cookies, just grab and go!

Ingredients

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature
1/4 cup hot caramel ice cream topping
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
1-1/4 cups lightly salted cashews, divided

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Gradually beat in eggs, caramel topping, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in 1-1/3 cups chocolate chips and 3/4 cup cashews.

-Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until the edges are firm, 10-12 minutes. Cool on pans for five minutes. Remove cookies to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a microwave, melt remaining chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cookies; sprinkle with remaining cashews. Let stand until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.