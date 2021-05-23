Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salted Cashew & Caramel Chews

You don’t need a plate with these cookies, just grab and go!

Ingredients

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1/4 cup hot caramel ice cream topping1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour3/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided1-1/4 cups lightly salted cashews, divided

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Gradually beat in eggs, caramel topping, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in 1-1/3 cups chocolate chips and 3/4 cup cashews.

-Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until the edges are firm, 10-12 minutes. Cool on pans for five minutes. Remove cookies to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a microwave, melt remaining chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cookies; sprinkle with remaining cashews. Let stand until set.

