Clarion Man Charged With Hitting Woman, Threatening ‘I’ll Snap Your Neck’ Due in Court on Tuesday

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on assault and related charges for allegedly striking a woman and telling her “I’ll snap your neck.”

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Christopher L. Donaldson is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:30 a.m. on May 25.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $7,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a domestic violence incident was reported by a third person caller around 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, at a residence on South Second Avenue in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The victim had called the third person caller and left the phone on speakerphone during this incident.

When police arrived at the scene to speak with a known victim, they found the victim had a fresh “goose egg” injury on her forehead and a fresh laceration on the side of her upper cheek, the complaint indicates.

The victim reportedly told police that she and Christopher Donaldson were arguing and it turned physical when Donaldson struck her on the left side of her face. The victim reported Donaldson struck her “so hard that I heard ringing in my ears,” the complaint states.

Donaldson then grabbed the victim’s face with his hand, covered her mouth, and squeezed. He then said to the victim: “Shut up, or I’ll snap your neck,” according to the complaint.

Donaldson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 5:30 p.m on May 2.


