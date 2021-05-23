Clarion University Track & Field: Haley Schaller, Abigail Sullivan Earn USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday announced its outdoor track & field all-region honors for 2021.

Two members of the Clarion track & field team – Haley Schaller and Abigail Sullivan (pictured above) – earned All-Atlantic Region honors in the 3000m Steeplechase. Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.

Schaller and Sullivan ranked fourth and fifth in the region in the 3000m Steeplechase, respectively, with both scoring at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Outdoor Championships earlier this month.

Schaller ranked fourth in the region, with her best performance coming at the PSAC Championships. There she ran an 11:39.51 to take fourth in the conference field.

Sullivan’s best time was at the same event, and she finished just seven seconds behind Schaller to take fifth at the conference meet. Sullivan completed the run in 11:46.76.

The full release is available at the USTFCCCA website.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

