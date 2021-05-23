 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Track & Field: Haley Schaller, Abigail Sullivan Earn USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

sullivan_2NEW ORLEANS, La. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday announced its outdoor track & field all-region honors for 2021.

Two members of the Clarion track & field team – Haley Schaller and Abigail Sullivan (pictured above) – earned All-Atlantic Region honors in the 3000m Steeplechase. Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.

Schaller and Sullivan ranked fourth and fifth in the region in the 3000m Steeplechase, respectively, with both scoring at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Outdoor Championships earlier this month.

Schaller ranked fourth in the region, with her best performance coming at the PSAC Championships. There she ran an 11:39.51 to take fourth in the conference field.

Sullivan’s best time was at the same event, and she finished just seven seconds behind Schaller to take fifth at the conference meet. Sullivan completed the run in 11:46.76.

The full release is available at the USTFCCCA website.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.