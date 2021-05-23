Featured Local Job: Elementary Special Education Teacher

Keystone School District anticipates an opening for an Elementary Special Education Teacher.

This position will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: June 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.