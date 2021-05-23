Local Man Charged With Choking, Punching Woman During Domestic Incident Due Back in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Callensburg man who allegedly choked, dragged, and punched a woman during a domestic dispute is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 27-year-old David Roger Varner that was continued on April 27 is scheduled to resume at 10:15 a.m. on May 25.

Varner faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known female victim who reported she had engaged in an argument with David Varner when he arrived home drunk, the complaint states.

The victim told police the argument turned physical when Varner grabbed her by the throat and dragged her into an adjacent room. She said that Varner then threw her to the floor, took her cell phone, and threw it off of the refrigerator, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim stated Varner then came back to where she was lying on the floor and struck her in the face with a closed fist, then got on top of her and choked her until she almost blacked out.

Varner then fled the residence, the complaint notes.

Police observed red marks on the victim’s neck.

Police then canvassed the area.

While police were canvassing the area for Varner, they received notice by radio that he was back at the residence, trying to get in the front door. Police then located Varner on the porch of the residence, and he was subsequently taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Varner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:25 a.m. on April 7.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.