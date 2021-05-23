 

Relay for Life ‘Team Cheers’ 7th Annual Car Cruise-In Set for June 13

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

cheersLAMARTINE, Pa. (EYT) – The Seventh Annual Relay for Life Team Cheers Cruise-In is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, at the Salem Community Center at Lamartine.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the car show will run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The event is held annually in memory of Vietnam veteran Richard “Dick” Cheers (pictured above), who died of melanoma cancer in 2015.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Relay for Life of Clarion and Venango Counties.

Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 cars.

There is no registration fee. Donations will be accepted.

There will also be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 drawing, a DJ (Second Strike), door prizes, and concessions.

Please note, no burnouts are permitted.

The event is funded by Thrivent Financial.

For more information, call Jeff at 814-657-7408, Dave at 814-319-3292, or Becky at 814-227-8631.


