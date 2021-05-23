 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Drive-By Shooting on Route 8

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - newCORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are asking the public for information on a drive-by shooting that occurred early Friday morning along State Route 8.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred in the Kaneville area between Rouseville and State Route 417, on State Highway 8 in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, May 21, Victim #1 – a 55-year-old woman – heard a popping noise that she believed to be “firecrackers” coming from outside her residence. She looked outside and saw a vehicle traveling south on Route 8 toward Oil City. She also observed sparks coming from the vehicle, according to police.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Victim #2 – a 31-year-old man – found a bullet slug lodged in his bedroom wall. The victims then contacted PSP Franklin to make a report. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered along the roadway near the victim’s residence. A bullet slug was recovered from the victim’s residence, police say.

Police also list a third victim – a 19-year-old man.

Police say that none of the victims were injured.

No other neighboring residences appeared to have been struck by the gunfire.

According to police, the suspect is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the State Police Franklin barracks at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.