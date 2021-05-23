Police Seeking Information on Drive-By Shooting on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are asking the public for information on a drive-by shooting that occurred early Friday morning along State Route 8.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred in the Kaneville area between Rouseville and State Route 417, on State Highway 8 in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, May 21, Victim #1 – a 55-year-old woman – heard a popping noise that she believed to be “firecrackers” coming from outside her residence. She looked outside and saw a vehicle traveling south on Route 8 toward Oil City. She also observed sparks coming from the vehicle, according to police.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Victim #2 – a 31-year-old man – found a bullet slug lodged in his bedroom wall. The victims then contacted PSP Franklin to make a report. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered along the roadway near the victim’s residence. A bullet slug was recovered from the victim’s residence, police say.

Police also list a third victim – a 19-year-old man.

Police say that none of the victims were injured.

No other neighboring residences appeared to have been struck by the gunfire.

According to police, the suspect is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the State Police Franklin barracks at 814-676-6596.

