R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.

All three of her children had stopped by and visited the day prior and she even had her hair done that morning.

She was born December 1, 1931, to Clance and Francis (Swartz) Anthony in Lawsonham, PA.

Joyce was a lifelong resident of Clarion County and a lifetime member of the Lawsonham Methodist Church, which her father helped to build. She worked for the Rollo Speaker in Punxsutawney and for the Korner Restaurant in Sligo for 40 years where she retired from at 80 years young. Joyce loved visiting with her family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joyce’s caregivers, Paula Yori and Hope Smith, in addition to Dr. Janice M. Kenneson.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Linda D. Himes and husband, William “Bill”, Terry L. Stewart and wife, Pat, and Cheryl A. Smith and husband, Larry, all of Rimersburg; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Bonnett and husband, Paul, of West Middlesex; step-siblings, Bob Bailey and wife, Phyllis, of Waco, TX, Roz Hency and husband, Jeff, of IN and Marcie Reed and husband, Steve, of IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Timothy F. Bailey whom she married in 1973 and who died in 1998; brothers, Clayton, Ed, Jake, Billy, and Bernie Anthony; sisters, Phyllis McNutt, and Lois McGuire; and the father of her children, Lloyd Stewart who died in 1980.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Bargar and Pastor Larry Piper co-officiating.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s honor to Lawsonham Cemetery c/o Laird Traister, 344 Maple Grove Road, Rimersburg, PA, 16248 or Rimersburg Cemetery, PO Box 193, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Joyce’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.