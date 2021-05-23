Say What?!: Horse Wedged Between Trees in England Rescued by Firefighters

BALLINGDON HILL, England – Firefighters in England rescued a 28-year-old horse, named Eddie, when he wandered into a close grouping of trees and became stuck.

(Photo courtesy Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.)

The team said a veterinarian was brought to the scene and sedated the horse to keep him calm while firefighters trimmed the branches around him.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.