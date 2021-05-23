 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailer Sales Trailer Spotlight: 7×16 Custom Cargo

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Trailer 1SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales featured trailer of the month is this Carmate 7×16 Custom Cargo.

This trailer is perfect for side by sides and more!

Standard features include:

  • 7000# GVWR (2 3500# Dexter Torflex Axles w/ EZ Lube Hub)
  • 12” Extra Height (PERFECT FOR SIDE BY SIDES!)
  • Ramp Rear Door w/ Extended Flip
  • 15” Radial Tires
  • Self-Adjusting Electric Brakes
  • 3/8” Plywood Walls (16” On Center)
  • 3/4” Painted Plywood Floor (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • One Piece .032 Aluminum Roof (16” On Center Bows) (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • .030″ Exterior Aluminum
  • 4” Formed C-Channel Crossmembers (24” On Center)
  • 5” Structural Steel Tube Frame
  • Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware (Never Rust)
  • LED LIGHTING (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • 3 YEAR WORKMANSHIP WARRANTY
  • 10 YEAR AXLE WARRANTY
  • 95% AMERICAN MADE PRODUCT
  • CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED

Trailer 2

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

6trailers


