SPONSORED: J&J Trailer Sales Trailer Spotlight: 7×16 Custom Cargo
Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales featured trailer of the month is this Carmate 7×16 Custom Cargo.
This trailer is perfect for side by sides and more!
Standard features include:
- 7000# GVWR (2 3500# Dexter Torflex Axles w/ EZ Lube Hub)
- 12” Extra Height (PERFECT FOR SIDE BY SIDES!)
- Ramp Rear Door w/ Extended Flip
- 15” Radial Tires
- Self-Adjusting Electric Brakes
- 3/8” Plywood Walls (16” On Center)
- 3/4” Painted Plywood Floor (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- One Piece .032 Aluminum Roof (16” On Center Bows) (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- .030″ Exterior Aluminum
- 4” Formed C-Channel Crossmembers (24” On Center)
- 5” Structural Steel Tube Frame
- Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware (Never Rust)
- LED LIGHTING (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- 3 YEAR WORKMANSHIP WARRANTY
- 10 YEAR AXLE WARRANTY
- 95% AMERICAN MADE PRODUCT
- CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED
Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.