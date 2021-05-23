Suspected Shoe Thief Taken into Custody

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman suspected of stealing a pair of shoes from an area business has been taken into custody.

According to Franklin-based State Police, sometime between 3:49 p.m. and 3:58 p.m. on May 19, a theft occurred at Shoe Sensation in Cranberry Township.

Police say a woman arrived at the store and grabbed a pair of Puma Cell Regulate size 7 children’s shoes, replaced her black shoes with the Puma shoes, then left the store wearing the new shoes.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

