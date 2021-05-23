 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Suspected Shoe Thief Taken into Custody

Sunday, May 23, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot_20210519-183056__04CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman suspected of stealing a pair of shoes from an area business has been taken into custody.

According to Franklin-based State Police, sometime between 3:49 p.m. and 3:58 p.m. on May 19, a theft occurred at Shoe Sensation in Cranberry Township.

Police say a woman arrived at the store and grabbed a pair of Puma Cell Regulate size 7 children’s shoes, replaced her black shoes with the Puma shoes, then left the store wearing the new shoes.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.