Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, PA, after an extended illness.

Born November 21, 1936, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late George & Catherine Frank Lafferty. He was the youngest of three children. His siblings, Bud Lafferty and Ethel Donaldson preceded him in death.

Dan was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and enjoyed playing on the basketball team.

He was married to Catherine S. Rynd on June 9, 1956. They were married 62 years prior to her passing on April 21, 2018.

Dan’s entire career was at Penelec in Oil City. He began as an Electrical Lineman and after several decades, he retired from a management position.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping, and was known for organizing float/fishing trips on the Allegheny River with his many friends. Dan and Cathy spent life’s greatest moments together and were always side-by-side. They spent winters in Sun City Center, Florida for many years.

Dan was a great storyteller and had a quick wit. He had a very funny sense of humor and was able to fill a room with laughter. Dan enjoyed time spent with family. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his daughters and

grandchildren whenever needed.

Dan is survived by his daughters, Patricia L. Kerr & her husband, John, of Ripley, NY and Vicki L. McAninch & her husband, Jim, of Erie PA., three grandchildren,

Tim (Kari) Shrout, Amy (Kaisen) Pearce and Katie (Jim) Teeter. He also had four great grandchildren, Max, Milo, Piper and MacKenzie. Per Dan’s wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation 1215 Hulton Road Oakmont, PA 15139 or Aseracare Hospice 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1A Waterford, PA 16441.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

