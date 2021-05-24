A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered showers before 11am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 69.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.