Addicted to Growth Life Coaching to Host Memorial Day Growth Meet & Greet Picnic

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Addicted to Growth Life Coaching (A2GLC) is holding a Memorial Day Growth Meet & Greet Picnic on Sunday, May 30.

(Pictured: Justin Snyder, owner of Addicted to Growth Life Coaching.)

The event will be held at the Paul A. Weaver Community Park pavilion located at 40 Emerson Way, Clarion, Pa., behind the Clarion Sheetz store. It kicks off at noon.

The ​”Enter By Donation” fundraising event benefits the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention. Anyone who puts some money in the bucket is welcome to join the fun.

It is open to the public.

The event is focused around growth-oriented people meeting other growth-oriented people, so anyone interested in growing as a person, even just a little, is welcome to come.

The Growth Meet & Greet Picnic will include free food, free kickball all day, and a cornhole tournament.

Free food includes hot dogs, burgers, potato salad, and other picnic goodies along with vegan/vegetarian options. Those who plan to attend are also encouraged to bring some picnic food to share with everyone, but it is not required.

Registration for the Cornhole Tournament will start at noon, and the tournament will start at 2:00 p.m. sharp. Entry into the tournament will be $10.00 per two-person team (please bring cash for entry into the tournament). Prizes for first, second, and third place winners will include cash prizes and A2GLC Coaching gift certificates.

The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, good music, and a basket raffle full of A2GLC gear, A2GLC gift certificates, a few personal development books, and some other awesome gear and gift certificates from local businesses.

A2GLC is also looking to add more fun and exciting activities to the schedule for the day.

Everyone in attendance will also be getting some free A2GLC gear and “Addicted to Growth: Justin’s Quick Guide to a Better Quality of Life!”

All of the money raised at the event will be donated to the Clarion County Coalition For Suicide Prevention.

Please note: this is an alcohol and drug-free event. The park is an alcohol and drug-free environment, so please do not bring anything that may result in you being asked to leave.

Due to COVID-19, A2GLC is encouraging those who plan to attend to wear masks and social distance at the event if they wish, but it won’t be a requirement. They will also be supplying hand sanitizer.

