Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.

Born May 24th, 1952, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. & Bertha Shoup Saylor.

Ann graduated from Cranberry High School.

She was married on March 12, 1971, to Jeffrey L. Lucas and he preceded her in death on August 10, 2020.

Ann had worked as a Medical Librarian for the Oil City Hospital and UPMC-Northwest and was currently a librarian for the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.

Ann enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and many close friends. She took pride in her garden and home.

She is survived by one son, Craig Lucas & his girlfriend Carla Cummings of Pittsfield; a grandson, Wes Lucas; one brother, Gary Saylor & his wife Marilyn of Seneca; a brother-in-law Gary Lucas & his wife Louise of Sandy Lake; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Wayne & Geraldine Lucas and a special aunt Isabelle (Aunt Bea) Scott.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of the family. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301.

