Arthur L. “Art” Mattern, 82, a long time St. Petersburg resident went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Arthur was born in Franklin on June 5, 1938. He was the son of the late John J.J. and Opal Simpson Mattern.

He attended school in Salem, Clarion County. He was a Christian. Art enjoyed fishing, especially trips to Canada, hunting, the company of his family, riding his four wheeler around town and tinkering in the garage. In his early years, Art was employed by Pullman Standard in Butler and later Brown Boiler. He was a member of the Boiler Makers Union. Art was a skilled welder and most recently operated Art’s Welding in St. Petersburg.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Linda A. Texter Mattern, whom he married in St. Petersburg on October 12, 1957. Also surviving are three children, Lindy Russell and her husband, Tim, of Turkey City, Shari Causey and her husband, Rick, of Rosenberg, TX, and Steve Mattern and his wife, Lisa, of St. Petersburg; six grandchildren, Jamie Kearney and her husband, Mike, of Turkey City, Becky Kriebel and her husband, Terry, and Kevin Causey and his wife, Amanda, all of St. Petersburg, Rose Causey of Rosenberg, TX, Amanda Sherman and her husband, Adam, of Beal Air Force Base, California, and Kaylee Jacobs and her husband, Caleb, of Lynchburg, VA; twelve great grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Inga Mattern of Salinas, CA, Patty Johnston and Maxine Landers, both of St. Petersburg; a brother-in-law, Donald W. Texter of Magnolia, Texas, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lennis Mattern and eight brothers, Delbert, Paul, Carl, Robert, Clair, Leonard, Vern, and Clyde Mattern, and two sisters, Ruby McCarthy and Ruth Neely, and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Korona Say, pastor of the Turkey City Church of God, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.