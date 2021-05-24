 

Barbara Elaine Wiant

Monday, May 24, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Barbara Elaine Wiant, 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening May 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Born October 26, 1943, in Putneyville, she was a daughter of the late Delbert and Dolly (Nolf) Shumaker. She married Jerry Wiant and he preceded her in death in 1974.

Barbara was a homemaker and worked various jobs over the years.

She is survived by a son, Todd Shumaker and his wife, Emily, of Knox, two grandchildren, Lillyan Shumaker and Madalyn Shumaker, a sister, Ruth Reeseman, of Putneyville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Jerry, she was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Wiant, three brothers, Bill Wilson, Gary Shumaker and Larry Shumaker, and four sisters, Margaret McGuire, Shirley Adams, Sandra Bish and Dorothy Yoder.

Barbara’s wish was to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


