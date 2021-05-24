Checkpoint Nets Three DUI Arrests, Two Drug Arrests, 20 Total Citations

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released the results of a recent DUI checkpoint.

A DUI checkpoint/DUI patrol was conducted from 9:00 p.m. on May 22 to 2:00 a.m. on May 23 on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say sixty-six motorists were contacted.

Of those stopped, the following results were reported:

– Three DUI arrests were made;

– Four traffic citations were issued for Driving Under Suspension;

– Sixteen other traffic citations were issued;

– Two drug arrests were made; and

– Twenty-seven warnings were issued.

