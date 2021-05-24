Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 AM Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.

She was born July 8, 1979, in Weirton, WV, a beloved daughter of the late: Michael C. and Patricia Ann Adey Visnic.

Christin attended The Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Christin was a 1997 graduate of Weir High School in Weirton, WV where she was a standout soccer player. She was the only female on the Weir High Soccer Team, and was the driving force behind an all-girls soccer team.

Christin loved the great outdoors and the splendor of nature. She cherished the fun times she spent fishing, sitting by the campfire, camping, kayaking, and was so proud that she had just completed her hunter safety course and was looking forward with great enthusiasm to begin endless hunting seasons.

She touched so many lives, and will be deeply missed by so very many who loved her! She will always be remembered as “fun Aunt Christin” to Ava, Megan, Alex, and her God-daughter, Victoria.

She is survived by her beloved companion, John McCartney and his daughter, Lily, Christin’s daughter by heart. Also surviving is her cousin, Amber Adey Gump; and various aunts and uncles. She will be especially missed by her future mother-in-law, Ronda McCartney.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2 PM in the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1337 Buffalo Street. A separate memorial service will be held at a later date in Weirton, WV.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Private interment will be in Graham Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

