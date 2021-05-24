 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mint White Mocha Cookies

Monday, May 24, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These tasty cookies will be gone fast!

Ingredients

1 cup butter-flavored shortening
3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon mint extract
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon instant espresso powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, espresso powder, salt, and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats and white chips.

-Drop dough by scant 1/4 cupfuls 2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until the edges begin to brown, 12-15 minutes. Cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove the cookies to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


