Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mint White Mocha Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter-flavored shortening

3/4 cup sugar



3/4 cup packed brown sugar2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon mint extract1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 tablespoon instant espresso powder1 teaspoon sea salt1 teaspoon baking soda2 cups old-fashioned oats1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, espresso powder, salt, and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats and white chips.

-Drop dough by scant 1/4 cupfuls 2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until the edges begin to brown, 12-15 minutes. Cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove the cookies to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.

