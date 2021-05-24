Clarion Hospital Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 24, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 5/23/2021: 13,444

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,382

Positives: 2,169

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 5/23/2021: 48,657

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,333

Positives: 3,887

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/24/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 0 suspected. 10 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Vaccine:

– Vaccine is available to anyone 12 years old and above at Butler and Clarion Vaccine Clinics. Walk-ins welcome.

Always:

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

