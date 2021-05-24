Clarion Native Kaleigh Kirby Commissioned into U.S. Navy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion native Kaleigh Kirby was commissioned into the United States Navy on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Kirby received the Distinguished Midshipman Award for her Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps unit at the University of Pittsburgh.

The ceremony was held on campus at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum.

Kirby will be stationed on the USS John P. Murtha in San Diego, California, in November where she will serve as an Ensign.

In 2017, Kirby graduated as the Salutatorian of Clarion-Limestone High School. She is a 2021 graduate of The University of Pittsburgh where she majored in Chemistry and graduated with honors.

Kirby is the daughter of Tracy and Joan Kirby of Clarion.

