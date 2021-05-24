Dorothy Arlene (Henry) Foust 93 of Dutch Hill, Parker, PA passed away on May 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Sligo on October 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ressie (Guntrum) Henry. Dorothy married Harlan (Snowball) Foust Jr. on October 28, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2013 after 66 years of marriage.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She was an avid sports fan, who followed the Steelers, Penguins, and loved college basketball, especially watching Duke. She also loved watching her sons, grandsons, and granddaughters participate in athletics.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, and visiting friends and family. She loved traveling, whether it’s a short road trip or a vacation, she was always ready to go. She was a homemaker and also assisted her husband who served as the Perry Township tax collector for 39 years.

Dorothy is survived by four sons, Ronald (Cynthia) Foust of Las Vegas, NV; Rick (Jane) Foust of Shippensburg, PA; Robert (Trish) Foust of Foxburg, PA, and Barry (Becky) Foust of Franklin, PA. Nine grandchildren: Cory (Sue) Henderson, Eric (Rhonda) Foust, Katie (Gwen) Foust, Sean Foust, Kelsey (Hugo) Santibanez, Olivia Boocks, Brittany (Ryan) Czake, Benjamin (Christina) Foust, and Bethany (Nick)Foust- Fiorintino. Fourteen great grandchildren: Connor, Alex, Aidan, Noah, Carter, Ayden, Lillian, Charlotte, Bentley, Chris, Chloe, Baylee, Aliyah, and Isaiah. Three sisters: Shirley (Al) Hoover, Norma Lewis, and Delores Fowler. A daughter-in-law, Emily Foust, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Randy and Debble Bernard, and Bob, Jenny, and Ryan Pugh.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers: Jack, Gilbert, and Robert Henry.

Friends will be received 3-7 on Sunday 23 of May for viewing.

Bonnie Hile, her niece, officiating the funeral on Monday, May 24, at 10:00 am at Buzard Funeral Home with the burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dutch Hill.

